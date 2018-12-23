Mauricio Pochettino dodged questions about speculation linking him with the Manchester United manager's job, amusingly putting his secrecy down to not wanting to upset Tottenham's head of communications.

Pochettino saw his team demolish Everton 6-2 at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Sunday to move within two points of second-placed Manchester City, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min scoring two goals each in a devastating display of fluid football.

It came at the end of a week dominated by talk linking Pochettino with a move to United after they sacked Jose Mourinho, and such an attack-minded performance will only intensify such debate.

SPURS SHUT DOWN POCHETTINO TO UNITED TALK

Spurs' head of communications Simon Felstein shut down questions about United in Thursday's news conference, and Pochettino said he did not want to risk upsetting his colleague by answering on Sunday.

"We will not have another press conference dominated by Man Utd talk" @SkySportsNews reporter unable to ask Mauricio Pochettino about links to Manchester United job.



Follow all of today's Premier League build-up: https://t.co/yXTfaz80XK pic.twitter.com/aix0EkElzT — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 20, 2018

Pochettino told reporters: "I think it's fantastic to win the game and the fans are happy to start the Christmas period that way.

"There's a lot of rumors. I don't want this guy [Felstein] to become upset again."

POCHETTINO REACTS TO "SAD NEWS" OF MOURINHO FIRING

Spurs' 6-2 win proved a fitting result for Pochettino as it came on his 26th wedding anniversary, and he dedicated the victory to his partner.

"It's my present for my wife," he told Sky Sports. "We got married 26 years ago, and that's a fantastic way to celebrate tonight."