Paul Scholes Says Inter Were The Only Club Ever Interested In Him

Manchester United great Paul Scholes revealed Serie A giants Inter were interested in him during his time at Old Trafford.

Scholes spent his entire career with United and won 11 Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues among numerous other trophies.

Despite being one of the world's best midfielders, the former England international said he only heard about interest in his services once – from Inter in 2000.

"I was never ever made aware of any team coming in for me," Scholes told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I did have one phone call off an agent, Bryan Robson's old agent, he rang me while we were away at Euro 2000 to ask me if I would be interested in going to Inter Milan but that's the only phone call I ever had. I never heard anything after that and the manager never said anything to me.

"I was playing at my boyhood club, I was a Manchester lad, we were winning trophies all the time.

"If the manager said to me that he didn't want me I would definitely have gone if there was a big club abroad who wanted me but there was never any need to ever think about Barcelona, Real Madrid or AC Milan because I was at the biggest club in the world anyway.

"We didn't win as many Champions Leagues as we should have but we were every inch as good as those teams, if not better."