Paul Pogba Shares Injury Update

Paul Pogba shared a training video on Instagram, saying he's "almost there" on a return to Manchester United

Paul Pogba says he is "almost there" with his comeback from injury, though he remains a doubt for Manchester United's clash with rivals Liverpool.

An ankle injury ruled Pogba out of the Premier League loss to Newcastle United and prevented him linking up with France for international duty.

 

World Cup-winning coach Didier Deschamps indicated Pogba would be out for three weeks, which left him a major doubt for the visit of Liverpool to Old Trafford on October 20.

Pogba has been working in Dubai in a bid to recover for the game against Jurgen Klopp's table toppers, who are yet to drop a point in the league this season.

The midfielder posted a video to Instagram on Friday in which he showed off his training regime, though his right ankle remains strapped up.

"Almost there," Pogba wrote in the caption. 

"Show off or motivation you choose? Same result at the end anyway."

