Manchester United's Greenwood Believe Messi Is Best Ever

Mason Greenwood gave his thoughts on the classic debate of modern football as he suggested that Lionel Messi is superior to Cristiano Ronaldo.

The pair have contested for individual glory since the Portugal captain departed Manchester United in 2009 and Luka Modric, in 2018, is the only player other than Ronaldo or Messi to win the Ballon d'Or since Kaka collected the award in 2007.

But Greenwood feels there is a simple answer to the argument and he pointed towards the class of six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi.

"For me, it’s always got to be Messi," the United academy product told an exclusive Red Devils' fans Q&A session. "For me, he’s just on another planet.

"Ronaldo is obviously amazing, a physical, great athletic footballer. But to do what Messi does at his size, what he's done for Barcelona and winning that trophy for Argentina, he is just on another level."

Messi, as always, was highly influential for the Blaugrana last term, netting 38 times and providing 12 assists across all competitions.

In total, the Argentina captain created 117 chances and found the net every 110.32 minutes before enjoying his first-ever international success at the 2021 Copa America.

Messi, who looks set to sign a five-year extension with Barca, scored four times and produced five assists to be named Player of the Tournament and guide Argentina to their first trophy since 1993.

Greenwood scored seven Premier League goals last season, taking him up to 17 in his short Red Devils career, and the young forward also explained his admiration for Ronaldo's Brazilian namesake (Ronaldo Nazario).

"My favourite skill move was the stepover and I still use it to this day," Greenwood added during the Q&A.

"It’s my favourite skill move. I used to watch the Brazilian Ronaldo, as he would always pull one out on the goalkeepers and defenders. I used to practice at the parks and stuff and used to do it in training sessions, then that would lead on to games. And, now, it’s just stuck with me, it’s a little skill move that I practice."