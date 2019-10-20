Español
Keep beIN
Premier League

Lallana Rescues Point Against Man United as Liverpool's Winning Run Ends

Liverpool's 17-game winning streak came to an end on Sunday as Jurgen Klopp's men had to settle for a draw away to Manchester United.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Adam Lallana scored a late equalizer but Liverpool saw their winning streak in the Premier League come to an end with a 1-1 draw at Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's beleaguered side took the lead through Marcus Rashford's controversial opener, with Liverpool claiming Divock Origi was fouled prior to a rapid United break.

 

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp cut an incensed figure on the touchline and his mood hardly improved when Sadio Mane had an equalizer disallowed following a VAR check for handball but, in the absence of the injured Mohamed Salah, his side lacked their usual fluency in attack.

 

United defended doggedly to hang on to their lead, yet their hard work was undone when they allowed substitute Lallana to tap home Andy Robertson's low cross in the 85th minute.

 

Premier League Manchester United Liverpool Marcus Rashford
Previous Adam Lallana Levels For Liverpool Late Against Man
Read
Adam Lallana Levels For Liverpool Late Against Manchester United
Next

Latest Stories