A man has been arrested on suspicion of a "racially aggravated public order" during Saturday's clash between Manchester City and Manchester United, Greater Manchester Police have confirmed.

A man has been arrested following the Manchester City v Manchester United match at the Etihad Stadium yesterday https://t.co/oBndlGk00P pic.twitter.com/6zfdcarWf0 — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) December 8, 2019