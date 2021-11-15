Lukaku returns to Chelsea training

Romelu Lukaku returned to Chelsea training on Monday after missing their past five games with an ankle injury.

Belgium international Lukaku was forced off in the 23rd minute of the 4-0 Champions League win over Malmo on October 20 following a rough tackle by Lasse Nielsen.

Timo Werner hurt his hamstring in the same game and has also been absent since, but Chelsea went unbeaten in their five games without the attacking duo.

The Blues averaged 2.6 goals in that run. In their eight games in all competitions this season when Lukaku and Werner have featured, the Blues have averaged 2.1 goals.

However, the 11 Premier League goals Chelsea scored during the pair's absence came from an Expected Goals (xG) of 6.2, suggesting their impressive performances in front of goal would not be sustainable.

They will therefore hope Lukaku, who has not scored for Thomas Tuchel's men since September, can start firing again after a week to build up his fitness for the Premier League game against Leicester City on Saturday.

Marcos Alonso also returned to training on Monday, having sat out the draw with Burnley before the international break with an ankle problem.