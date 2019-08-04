Leroy Sane Off Injured In First Half Of Community Shield

Leroy Sane went off injured in the first half of the Community Shield clash between Manchester City and Liverpool on Sunday.

The Germany winger was a surprise starter for Pep Guardiola's side, with speculation persisting over a possible move to Bayern Munich.

Guardiola admitted before the match there had been a setback in contract negotiations with Sane, as some reports suggest the 23-year-old has already agreed terms with Bayern.

Sane was nonetheless used from the start at Wembley in a front three alongside Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva, but was hurt nine minutes in after being fouled by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Leroy Sané limps off after being brought down by Trent Alexander-Arnold.



Jürgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola both checking on the winger. #CommunityShield pic.twitter.com/qFuzEGiezy — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) August 4, 2019

He could not continue, having apparently jarred his right knee, and hobbled from the pitch to be replaced by striker Gabriel Jesus.

City took the lead following the free-kick, Sterling scoring from close range against his former club after David Silva flicked the ball into his path.