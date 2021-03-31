GOAL

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group have confirmed an investment into the company by RedBird Capital Partners, which has seen NBA star LeBron James become a part of the Premier League club's ownership group.

FSG, which also owns MLB franchise Boston Red Sox, is valued at at $7.35 billion (£5.32 billion) as part of the deal.

Goal understands that RedBird's investment is £543 billion ($749bn) – amounting to roughly 10 per cent of FSG's value.

What was said?

“Over the years, Fenway Sports Group has been able to attract a dedicated group of executives and partnerships seeking to compete for titles in the most challenging and rewarding landscapes," read a statement from FSG Principal Owner John W. Henry, Chairman Tom Werner and President Mike Gordon.

"Our strategic partnership with Gerry and the entire team at RedBird will enhance our ability to pursue future growth opportunities in a more accelerated way but with the same selectiveness that has served us so well.

“We are also pleased to welcome to our ownership group LeBron, Maverick [Carter] and Paul [Wachter], with whom we have enjoyed a successful collaboration for well over a decade. Their addition is an important milestone for FSG and expands and deepens a longtime friendship and relationship that began in 2010.

“To our fans and supporters: Winning continues to be the driving force for all of us. The growth of FSG as an organization allows us to further strengthen our resources and commitment to the communities we serve, and we look forward to having these talented new partners join us in the next chapter of FSG’s evolution.”