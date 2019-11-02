Late Drama Leads Liverpool Past Aston Villa

Sadio Mane and Andy Robertson struck late on as Premier League leaders Liverpool came from behind to claim a stunning 2-1 win over Aston Villa.

Jurgen Klopp's side looked set to be heading for just their second top-flight defeat of 2019 at Villa Park, Trezeguet's 21st-minute effort having put the hosts ahead in a clash containing further VAR controversy.

Trezeguet's goal stood following a check for offside, but a review did not overturn the decision to disallow what appeared to be a valid equaliser from Roberto Firmino.

However, Liverpool's second-half dominance eventually finally paid off in a dramatic finish. Robertson headed in from point-blank range before Mane flicked home the winner in the fourth minute of added time, keeping the Reds six points clear of Manchester City at the summit.