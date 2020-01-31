Lampard: Giroud Will Not Leave Chelsea

Olivier Giroud will not be leaving Chelsea during the transfer window, which Frank Lampard said is "95 per cent" shut for the Blues.

France international Giroud was expected to leave Stamford Bridge in January, with Inter said to have been leading Newcastle United in the race for his signature.

With neither side able to get a deal done, it was reported on Friday that Lazio were making a deadline-day move for the striker.

However, Chelsea being left with too little time to bring in a replacement means he will spend the rest of the season with the Blues.

"Olivier Giroud in this window has been incredible as a professional and a man," said Lampard, who dismissed the chances of Dries Mertens and Edinson Cavani arriving in west London.

"We all know there's been interest and we said if it's right for us all [he could go] and he's been impeccable in that period. I've got huge respect for him for that.

"It's my job with all players to get the best out of them … it's key across the board, not just with Oli.

"I wouldn't say frustrating because I'm aware how football is and some things are not in my control. I wanted to bring players in and it hasn't happened.

"No ins means no outs."

Chelsea could be without their leading goalscorer Tammy Abraham when they face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday after he sustained an ankle injury in the draw against Arsenal last week.

"He's trained today and felt okay, we need to see if there's a reaction because it's a pain injury. Even in training he had pain," said Lampard, who added that there were no new injuries.

"But he did get out there today which is a positive in the longer term."