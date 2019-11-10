Excellent strikes from Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez gave Wolves a deserved 2-1 win over midlands rivals Aston Villa at Molineux.

Villa were struck by an early injury to goalkeeper Jed Steer – himself a replacement for regular number one Tom Heaton – and spent much of the opening period on the back foot, with the otherwise impressive Jimenez passing up a pair of good chances.

Neves stepped up to beat Villa replacement Orjan Nyland four minutes before half-time, dispatching a trademark strike from outside the box after Joao Moutinho picked out his fellow Portugal international from a right-wing corner.

Jimenez slotted in Adama Traore's 84th-minute cross for the goal his endeavours deserved and, despite Trezeguet besting Romain Saiss' efforts on the goalline to pull one back in stoppage time, Nuno Espirito Santo's men held out for a win that puts them eighth in the table.