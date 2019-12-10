Jimenez Embraces Rumored €100M Price Tag

GOAL - Chris Burton

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez is attracting plenty of admiring glances, with the Mexico international claiming that a €100 million (£84m/$111m) price tag would not faze him if another big-money move is to be made.

The 28-year-old became a club-record signing at Molineux back in April, with a €38m (£32m/$42m) purchase option in a loan agreement with Benfica taken up.

Jimenez has continued to thrive under the guidance of Nuno Espirito Santo, with another 15 goals added to the 17 he managed across all competitions last season.

It has been suggested that he could soon be targeted by leading sides across Europe, with his efforts not going unnoticed.

Jimenez has ambitions of taking another step up the footballing ladder and claims a hefty asking price would not “scare” him or place uncomfortable pressure on his shoulders.

Quizzed by Marca on whether he could move for nine figures, Jimenez said: “For a Mexican player, or for a Mexican, it would be almost impossible, perhaps because of the kind of mentality in Mexico.

“It will be said that ‘he is not so good’, whether ‘he is worth it’. But if someone pays that amount of money for someone it is because he is worth it.

“Sometimes the amounts are stratospheric but I think football has changed a lot, and it can be achieved. For me it would be an extra motivation to know that I have to give more of myself, back up what they are paying for you and continue giving things to talk about.

“It doesn’t scare me. Football is something I’ve always dreamed of, it has always been my life. Therefore, if it happens, it would be an important motivation to carry out such a transfer.”

Jimenez is in no rush to leave Wolves, having committed to a four-year contract, but admits to harbouring lofty ambitions like any other player.

He added: “The important thing is to move forward. I am very good at Wolves, but you always have to look for more, you have to keep fighting. Now we are in sixth place in the table.

“The other day, I was talking with my dad and he said: ‘If some of the top-six teams wanted to sign you, where would you go?’

“I said: ‘But now I’m in sixth!’ I am above several teams that are considered ‘top six’. I’m great here. Then, it would be to see what the conditions are, if it suits me, if it suits Wolves and the other team.”

Jimenez has previously spent time in Mexico, Spain and Portugal, with it possible that a return to La Liga – where he previously turned out for Atletico Madrid – could be made at some stage.

He added when asked whether he would rule out such a switch: “No, never. I had a good experience there and I would like to go back at some point and try things again in La Liga. It is not something to rule out.”