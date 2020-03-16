Español
Watch beIN SPORTS XTRA
Premier League

Jan Vertonghen's Family "In Shock But Okay' After Machete Burglary

Jan Vertonghen's wife and children are "in shock but okay" after being held at knifepoint during a burglary at their north London home.

Getty Images

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen says his family are recovering after being the victims of a home burglary while he was away on Champions League duty.

Vertonghen's wife and children were held by four men wearing balaclavas and wielding machetes, who then made off with electrical items.

The family were physically unharmed during the incident, which took place last Tuesday when the Belgium centre-back was part of the Spurs squad beaten 3-0 at RB Leipzig.

"I'm okay. Obviously it's a big shock for everyone," Vertonghen told The Sun.

"The family are in shock but okay. It is what it is."

A statement issued by the Metropolitan Police read: "Police were called to a residential address in NW3, at 19.49hrs on Tuesday, 10 March to a report of a burglary. Officers attended.

"It was reported four men wearing balaclavas, armed with knives, had entered the property and stolen a number of items before leaving.

"Nobody was injured. The suspects had left the scene before officers arrived.

"There have been no arrests. Inquiries continue."

Premier League Tottenham Jan Vertonghen
Previous Bruno Fernandes Wins Manchester United's Player Of
Read
Bruno Fernandes Wins Manchester United's Player Of The Month
Next

Latest Stories