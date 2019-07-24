GOAL

Everton defender Yerry Mina has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association for a violation of the organization’s betting regulations.

The Colombia international appeared in an advert for Betjuego in his home country, which has reportedly led to the charge.

Mina has until Friday, July 26 to respond to the charge, which could see him fined, or even suspended by English football’s governing body.

“Everton FC’s Yerry Mina has been charged with misconduct in relation to the FA’s Betting rules,” said an official statement.

“It is alleged that the defender breached FA Rule E8 (3) by participating in an advertisement for betting activity which he is prohibited from engaging in.

[1/2] Everton FC’s Yerry Mina has been charged with misconduct in relation to The FA’s Betting Rules. pic.twitter.com/zQLqhbHtt5 — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) July 24, 2019

“He has until Friday (26/07/2019) to provide a response.”

Out-of-contract former Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge was fined £75,000 and suspended for six weeks by an independent regulatory body appointed by the FA last week for violating a different part of the betting rules.

A similar body is expected to decide on Mina’s case, with the nature of his plea thought to be a factor in any sanction.

The rule Mina is alleged to have broken says: “An individual participant, when acting in a personal capacity, shall not be permitted to advertise or promote any betting activity that the participant is prohibited from engaging in by Rule E8(1) or E8(2).”

The 24-year-old central defender had a difficult start to life on Merseyside last year after joining from Barcelona on the back of some star performances at the 2018 World Cup, where he scored three times.

He made just 13 appearances for the Toffees in the Premier League last term, adding two more in the FA Cup, having cost the club £28 million ($35m).

Despite his slow start, Mina is expected to have a greater impact at Goodison Park next season, especially if the club fail in their ambition to sign Kurt Zouma from Chelsea.

Zouma impressed on-loan last year, but the London club are unwilling to send him to Everton permanently in the light of their transfer ban.

Another defensive option, former club captain Phil Jagielka, has left the club this summer after his contract expired and re-joined Sheffield United.