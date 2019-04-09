Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater has been charged with drink driving after a one-vehicle collision on Monday, Cheshire Police confirmed.

Police confirmed the former Leicester City man was arrested and released on unconditional bail following an incident in the village of Mere.

Drinkwater is now due to appear in court next month.

A statement read: "A 29-year-old from Nether Alderley has been charged with drink driving following an incident in Cheshire.

"Danny Drinkwater, of Bollington Lane, was arrested shortly after 12:30am on Monday April 8 following a one-vehicle collision on Ashley Road in Mere.

"He has been released on unconditional bail and is set to appear at Stockport Magistrates' Court on Monday May 13."

Drinkwater is enduring a difficult time at Chelsea, as he is yet to make a single Premier League appearance this season under Maurizio Sarri.

The England international joined from Leicester in August 2017 for a reported £35million, but he only played 12 league games in his first season, failing to convince the then manager Antonio Conte during those fleeting outings.

On Monday night a Chelsea spokesman had said: "We are aware of reports but we will want to establish all of the facts before commenting."