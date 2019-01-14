Cardiff City have distanced themselves from manager Neil Warnock's controversial Brexit comments following Saturday's 0-0 draw with Huddersfield Town.

Warnock had been asked about his prospects of signing new players in January as Cardiff bid to avoid relegation, with it then being suggested the United Kingdom's scheduled exit from the European Union (EU) in March could make transfers trickier in future.

The 70-year-old responded by stating the UK will be better "football-wise" after Brexit, he "can't wait to get out" of the EU and "to hell with the rest of the world".

Warnock received a backlash on social media, with many pointing out Cardiff's owner Vincent Tan is Malaysian, their chairman Mehmet Dalman is Cypriot and many of their players are from non-British countries.

Pro-Brexit Neil Warnock here, saying “to hell with the rest of the world” in front of a ‘Visit Malaysia’ sign pic.twitter.com/MqNnAdI6gJ — JOE Politics (@PoliticsJOE_UK) January 13, 2019

The Bluebirds released a statement on Monday insisting his views are not reflected by the club.

"Comments made by our manager following Saturday's fixture are representative of his personal political stance," the statement read.

"These comments do not reflect the political position of Cardiff City Football Club, nor its board of directors."

Warnock has been vocal in recent weeks with his criticism of the January transfer window.

During his outburst on Saturday, he said: "I think once the country knows what they're doing, it will be straightforward [to bring new players in after Brexit].

"I think we'll be far better out of the bloody thing. In every aspect. To hell with the rest of the world."👀



To @CardiffCityFC manager Neil Warnock, Brexit means Brexit. 👊😂 pic.twitter.com/EVJoZsImeX — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 13, 2019

"Any transfer window is difficult for me, not just this one. I don't know why politicians don't do what the country wants, if I'm honest.

"They had a referendum and now we see different politicians and everyone else trying to put their foot in it. Why did we have a referendum in the first bloody place?

"I can't wait to get out of it [the EU], if I'm honest. I think we'll be far better out of the bloody thing, in every aspect. Football-wise as well, absolutely. To hell with the rest of the world."