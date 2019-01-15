Español
BREAKING NEWS: Harry Kane Out For Six Weeks With Ankle Injury

Tottenham could be without striker Harry Kane for both legs of their Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund after it was announced he has ligament damage in his ankle.

Harry Kane has been ruled out until early March with an ankle injury, Tottenham have confirmed.

 

Kane suffered the injury late in Tottenham's 1-0 loss to Manchester United.

The injury means Kane is likely to miss the first leg of Spurs' Champions League Round of 16 clash with Borussia Dortmund on February 13, but he could be targeting the second leg, on March 5 for a return.

