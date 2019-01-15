BREAKING NEWS: Harry Kane Out For Six Weeks With Ankle Injury

Harry Kane has been ruled out until early March with an ankle injury, Tottenham have confirmed.

Following preliminary assessments, we can confirm that @HKane has damaged ligaments in his left ankle, sustained during Sunday's match.



He will continue to be monitored by our medical staff as he commences rehabilitation and is expected to return to training in early March. pic.twitter.com/Ot3doPa4K6 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 15, 2019

Kane suffered the injury late in Tottenham's 1-0 loss to Manchester United.

The injury means Kane is likely to miss the first leg of Spurs' Champions League Round of 16 clash with Borussia Dortmund on February 13, but he could be targeting the second leg, on March 5 for a return.