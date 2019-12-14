Bournemouth Snatch Late Win Over Chelsea

Chelsea's form in the Premier League continued to deteriorate as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

A dire display against Eddie Howe's men shattered any Chelsea hopes that progression to the Champions League last 16 – secured by a midweek win over Lille – would rejuvenate a team who had lost three of their previous four domestic league games.

GOAL GIVEN!



Bournemouth go ahead against Chelsea late after VAR rules a good goal! ABSOLUTE SCENES. pic.twitter.com/YM1l7WLF46 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 14, 2019

The Cherries' winner six minutes from time was initially ruled out for offside, but a VAR review showed Dan Gosling was onside before he superbly hooked over Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Blues' gap over fifth place could be reduced to two points on Sunday if Manchester United overcome Everton or Wolves beat Tottenham. Bournemouth, for their part, celebrated bringing a halt to a run of five consecutive top-flight defeats.