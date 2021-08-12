Bielsa To Stay On As Leeds Manager

Marcelo Bielsa says his Leeds United future "has been resolved" ahead of Saturday's opening Premier League match against Manchester United.

The 66-year-old has spent the past three years at Elland Road and guided Leeds to a ninth-placed finish in the top flight last season after earning promotion the previous campaign.

Bielsa signed a one-year contract extension on the eve of the 2020-21 campaign and now looks set to stay on for a further 12 months.

Speaking at a news conference ahead of this weekend's trip to Old Trafford, Bielsa said: "The contract situation is one that is already resolved. The subject is resolved."

Pressed on how long the contract will run, Bielsa, through a translator, replied: "One year is habitual."

Leeds spent big last year ahead of their first season back in the Premier League and have brought in Junior Firpo and Kristoffer Klaesson during the current window, while also turning Jack Harrison's loan move from Manchester City into a permanent deal.

Bielsa is grateful for the support shown in him by the Yorkshire club, who have also made improvements to their training ground and Elland Road.

"From my point of view this is an extraordinary club," he said. "It's not often you have a club that designates so much volume of investment to the improvement of the training facilities.

"Leeds have made a significant contribution economically to provide the tools for a manager to prepare to be the ideal ones."

Bielsa also confirmed defender Diego Llorente will miss the Premier League opener with the Red Devils as Leeds look to end a poor run at Old Trafford.

The Whites are winless in their last 16 away league meetings with Manchester United since February 1981, including a heavy 6-2 loss in this corresponding fixture last season.

Bielsa's side ended last season with four successive Premier League wins, a run in which only Arsenal and Liverpool (both five) could better at the end of the campaign.

They last won five consecutive Premier League games in March and April 2001, with a run of six.