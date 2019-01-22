Bellerin's Season Over After ACL Rupture

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin will miss the rest of the season after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee against Chelsea, the club have confirmed.
🗞 We can confirm that @HectorBellerin has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 22, 2019
There are no obstacles in life you can't get over. Been a difficult couple of days but I'm positive and ready to take whatever challenge comes my way. Thank you so much for the love and messages, you are incredible ❤ pic.twitter.com/onwrMvIKui— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) January 22, 2019