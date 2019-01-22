Español
Bellerin's Season Over After ACL Rupture

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin will miss the remainder of the season after suffering an ACL rupture

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin will miss the rest of the season after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee against Chelsea, the club have confirmed.

