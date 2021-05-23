Aguero Offers Reminder To Tearful Guardiola

Sergio Aguero hopes he has sent a Champions League final message to Pep Guardiola after he said his Premier League farewell with a brace in Manchester City's 5-0 win over Everton.

The champions closed out their domestic campaign in emphatic fashion, with Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus on target before Phil Foden made it 3-0 early in the second half.

That cleared the stage for Aguero, making his final appearance for City at the Etihad Stadium as a 65th-minute substitute.

A cute finish with the outside of his right foot brought the 10,000 in attendance to their feet before a superb header from Fernandinho's right-wing cross completed the rout.

Aguero moved on to 260 goals for City, where he is the all-time record goalscorer, and usurped Wayne Rooney as the highest one-club scorer in Premier League history by chalking up goals 183 and 184 in the competition.

The 32-year-old has been widely linked with a move to Barcelona on a free transfer when his deal expires next month after an injury-ruined campaign, but first there is the small matter of next weekend's Champions League final against Chelsea in Porto.

"I hope, I hope," Aguero told Sky Sports when asked whether Guardiola had been handed a timely reminder of his qualities.

"I don't know. If I play some minutes I will do all the best because I love the football."

Speaking about Aguero to Sky afterwards, a visibly emotional Guardiola struggled to choke back tears.

"We love him so much," he said.

"He's a special person for all of us. It's so nice.

"He helped me a lot. We cannot replace him, we cannot."

Aguero lifted his fifth Premier League title across 10 seasons in England – the first of which was unforgettably sealed by a last-gasp winner against Queens Park Rangers to snatch glory from Manchester United.

"For me, when I came here I didn't know what would happen," he said. "The first title was most important, to go on to win many titles more.

"I'm happy. It's not easy to be at one club for 10 years. It's an honor.

"Before the game I feel so strange. Before the game, the sensation is not good but I prefer to think and enjoy this moment."