Abraham Brace Leads Chelsea Past Norwich

Tammy Abraham gave Frank Lampard a first Premier League win in charge of Chelsea as the striker's two goals helped to secure a 3-2 triumph at Norwich City.

The recalled striker bookended the scoring at Carrow Road, lighting the fuse for a pulsating contest with a third-minute opener and later deciding the match with his 68th-minute finish.

TAMMY! Chelsea strike early! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/IQ3hNZ3RE9 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 24, 2019

Todd Cantwell's response 156 seconds after Abraham's first added to a theme of defensive instability which Mason Mount and Teemu Pukki capitalised upon in a four-goal first half.

Chelsea addressed their insecurities after the break and Lampard's faith in youth was well and truly rewarded by the end as his side avoided a fourth match without victory.

Abraham replaced Olivier Giroud in Chelsea's starting XI and quickly gained the goal he craved, meeting Cesar Azpilicueta's cross with a measured half-volley.

Pukki ---> Cantwell ---> Goal! ⚽️



Just like that Norwich are level! pic.twitter.com/eYWP2qaOYN — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 24, 2019

The lead lasted less than three minutes though.

Emiliano Buendia weaved away from markers and connected with Pukki, who squared for Cantwell to convert at close range.

Abraham had celebrated his opener with Lampard and there was further satisfaction for the Chelsea boss when midfielder Mount sliced through a suspect defence to score for the second straight match.

.@cpulisic_10 and @masonmount_10 link up for Chelsea's second goal of the day! pic.twitter.com/BXvYZvTI31 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 24, 2019

But the visitors were no less vulnerable, Pukki's intelligent finish from a narrow angle punishing Andreas Christensen's failure to hold the line 15 minutes before half-time.

The Blues began to assert greater authority after the interval and might have been rewarded had Emerson Palmieri shot either side of Tim Krul.

He does it again! Teemu Pukki's 5th goal of the season! pic.twitter.com/S1QP09li7J — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 24, 2019

It was ultimately left to an academy product to provide all three points, though, as Abraham escaped on a counter-attack and held his nerve when confronted by two defenders.

Ben Godfrey gave the 21-year-old too much space for the match-winning strike but almost made amends with a header that crashed against the crossbar, Norwich going agonisingly close to a fourth point of the campaign.

What does it mean?

Norwich were on a high after brushing aside Newcastle United last weekend and will trouble plenty of strong sides this season.

While his team were unconvincing defensively, Lampard and Chelsea simply needed victory anyway they could get it and there were two homegrown talents to thank.

In Abraham and Mount, it is plain to see why the club legend is so willing to work with young players.

Abraham seals starting berth with crucial brace

Abraham's well-taken double made him the third youngest player to score twice in a Premier League game for Chelsea.

He can now look forward to an extended run at the point of attack.

Blues must rush back Rudiger

Chelsea's capacity to score goals was a matter of contention leading into this match but it is evident that an unsteady defence is of greater concern.

Cantwell and Pukki all too easily found space in the box for their goals, an issue the impending return of Antonio Rudiger might resolve.

What's next?

Norwich visit fourth-tier Crawley Town in the second round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday ahead of a weekend trip to London to face West Ham.

Chelsea's next game is against another promoted side, Sheffield United, at Stamford Bridge in a week's time.