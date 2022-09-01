Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Julian Draxler has joined Benfica on a season-long loan deal.

The Germany international will spend the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign at Estadio da Luz, where he will wear the number 93 shirt.

Draxler is Roger Schmidt's eighth signing of the window as he seeks regular playing time ahead of the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

The 28-year-old is yet to appear this season for PSG, for whom he has scored 26 goals in 198 appearances across all competitions since arriving from Wolfsburg in 2017.

However, a series of injuries have prevented Draxler from securing a regular place in the starting line-up in recent seasons.

Indeed, a knee problem ruled him out for the final weeks of the 2021-22 campaign, in which he made just five league starts under Mauricio Pochettino.

Draxler could make his debut when Benfica welcome Vizela to Estadio da Luz in the Primeira Liga on Friday. Schmidt's side have made a perfect start to their league campaign, winning each of their opening four games.