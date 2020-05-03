Game of Thrones star Hafthor Julius Bjornsson stunned fans with his eye-popping performance as 'The Mountain' on the hit TV show.

On Saturday he left himself speechless by writing his name into the history books.

Iceland's Bjornsson broke the world deadlift record, set in 2016 by Eddie Hall, with a lift of 501kg.

"I have no words. What an amazing day, one I will remember for the rest of my life," Bjornsson wrote on Instagram.

"I said I was coming for it and once I set my mind on something I'm a dog with a bone. Want to give a huge shoutout to my family, friends, coaches, fans, sponsors and haters, all of whom helped this lift be possible."

A former World's Strongest Man winner, Bjornsson now appears to have set his sights on a bout with Hall.

"Eddie, I just knocked out your record, and now I'm ready to knock you out in the ring," he said.

If that comes to pass, it's unlikely to be as dramatic as The Mountain's clash with Oberyn Martell.