Einer Rubio (Movistar) has won the thirteenth stage of the Giro d'Italia, held between Le Châble and Crans-Montana, shortened to 74.6 km due to bad weather conditions. The British rider Geraint Thomas (Ineos) maintained his overall lead.

Rubio was the most skillful among the three riders who escaped and contested the stage in a sprint. He attacked with 200 meters to go and crossed the finish line with a time of 2h 16m 22s, followed by the Frenchman Thibaut Pinot (Groupama) and the Ecuadorian Jefferson Cepeda (EF Education).

In the general classification, Thomas continues to wear the pink jersey, leading by 2 seconds over Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) and 22 seconds over Portuguese rider Joao Almeida (UAE Emirates).

The fourteenth stage will take place between Sierre and Cassano Magnago, covering a distance of 194 km.