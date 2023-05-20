Nico Denz (BORA-hansgrohe) repeated with another victory after conquering Stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia, covering a distance of 194 kilometers between Sierre and Cassano Magnago. The German cyclist triumphed in a dramatic escape, defeating Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech).

Denz drew strength in the final meters to seal his second victory in the Giro with a sprint that stopped the clock at 4 hours and 37 minutes, with an average speed of 42.5 km/h.

The second place went to Canadian Derek Gee (Israel), and the third place was claimed by Italian Alberto Bettiol (EF).