Major League Baseball has suspended spring-training and will delay the beginning of the regular season by at least two weeks in response to growing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

MLB's decision follows in the footsteps of other US leagues that have postponed games as a result of the pandemic.

Statement from Major League Baseball: pic.twitter.com/0bWS5VTRPu — MLB (@MLB) March 12, 2020

The NBA announced on Wednesday that all games would be postponed indefinitely after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus.

The Jazz's second positive test came after their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday was called off, with Donovan Mitchell also testing positive.

Elsewhere, the NHL season has been paused. Comissioner Gary Bettman said: "Following last night's news that an NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus - and given that our leagues share so many facilities and locker rooms and it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point - it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time."

The PGA Tour will continue as scheduled, though fans will be barred from attending events starting from Friday at the Players Championship until the Texas Open, which finishes on April 5.

A six-week suspension was implemented by the ATP Tour, which it said came in the wake of the World Health Organization declaring the spread of COVID-19 constituted a pandemic and 30-day travel restrictions imposed by the United States.

The WTA Tour was yet to follow suit, but the Miami Open has been scratched from its schedule after a state of emergency was declared in Miami-Dade County.

The Washington Redskins became the first NFL team to announce a change in protocol in relation to the coronavirus. Redskins owner Dan Snyder said: "Due to health and travel concerns surrounding COVID-19, Redskins have informed all coaches and scouts to suspend all travel until further notice."