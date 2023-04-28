The Race

The 116th edition of cycling's Giro d'Italia is just days away and a race with the reputation as the toughest of the Grand Tours will once again test a field containing Olympic and world champions over 21 stages and 2000 miles of stunning scenery. The 2023 edition is a daring mix of time-trials, fast sprints and grueling climbs.

The Favorites

The pre-Giro forecasters see the 2023 race as a head-to-head battle between two hugely talented riders at very different stages of their careers.

2022 World Champion and 2020 Vuelta a Espana winner, Remco Evenepoel (23), is racing the Giro for just the second time and is the hot favorite to win the pink jersey. "This year, as a Vuelta winner and a world champion I can take a lot of confidence," declared Evenepoel, who began his sporting career with dreams of being a soccer player before switching to cycling.

The Belgian's main opponent is set to be the Slovenian cyclist, Primož Roglič, who is ten years senior to Evenepoel but will be able to put that decade of extra experience into a race that pushes riders to their limits. “I’m older and more relaxed, which is the most important thing," said the the triple Vuelta a Espana winner and Olympic Games gold medalist from the time trial in Tokyo 2020.

Where to Watch

From Saturday May 6th...

9:15AM ET / 6:15AM PT - Live on beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español.

8PM ET / 5PM PT or 12PM ET / 9PM PT - The best of the action on beIN SPORTS English

10PM ET / 7PM PT - The best of the action on beIN SPORTS en Español.