Report: Memphis Grizzlies Trade Iguodala to Miami Heat

Andre Iguodala is reportedly Miami Heat bound after agreeing a two-year, $30million extension to end his torrid time with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Andre Iguodala has reportedly got his desired move from the Memphis Grizzlies, who have apparently traded the veteran to the Miami Heat.

Iguodala, 36, is yet to play a single minute for the Grizzlies since joining the team from the Golden State Warriors ahead of the 2019-20 season.

The three-time NBA champion was criticized by his team-mate Dillon Brooks this week and was reportedly prepared to sit out the entire campaign if he was not traded.

 

But ESPN have reported that Iguodala would be getting a move from Memphis, who have agreed to trade him to the Heat.

The report said Iguodala had agreed to the trade and a two-year, $30million extension with Miami.

Miami are enjoying a strong season and entered Wednesday with a 34-15 record and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Memphis, meanwhile, are 25-25 and eighth in the west.

