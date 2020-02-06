Report: Memphis Grizzlies Trade Iguodala to Miami Heat

Andre Iguodala has reportedly got his desired move from the Memphis Grizzlies, who have apparently traded the veteran to the Miami Heat.

Iguodala, 36, is yet to play a single minute for the Grizzlies since joining the team from the Golden State Warriors ahead of the 2019-20 season.

The three-time NBA champion was criticized by his team-mate Dillon Brooks this week and was reportedly prepared to sit out the entire campaign if he was not traded.

Andre Iguodala agreed to a two-year, $30M extension with Heat, but second year of deal includes team option that gives Heat cap flexibility, per sources. Miami wants space for max player in summer of 2021. https://t.co/7D8zauII8T — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

But ESPN have reported that Iguodala would be getting a move from Memphis, who have agreed to trade him to the Heat.

The report said Iguodala had agreed to the trade and a two-year, $30million extension with Miami.

Miami are enjoying a strong season and entered Wednesday with a 34-15 record and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Memphis, meanwhile, are 25-25 and eighth in the west.