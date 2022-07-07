How To Watch: Karate Combat returns to beIN SPORTS XTRA

Español
beIN SPORTS will air the fourth season of Karate Combat, the world’s first professional, full-contact karate league, on its free English-language streaming and over-the-air channel, beIN SPORTS XTRA, beginning Friday, July 8 at 11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT with an encore presentation 2:00 a.m. ET / 11:00 p.m. PT. 

This season, watch elite black belt karateka competing in full-contact professional fights including Karate Combat World Lightweight Champion Edgars ‘The Bearslayer’ Skrivers, American middleweight contender Ross ‘Turbo’ Levine, and Olympic silver medalist Rafael Aghayev, an all-time great competitor, led by Karate Combat Senseis and martial arts icons Georges St-Pierre and Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson. 

Join Karate Combat lead analyst Bas Rutten on commentary for a night of Karate Combat on beIN SPORTS XTRA.

Fans can watch Karate Combat on beIN SPORTS’ free English-language streaming and over-the-air channel, beIN SPORTS XTRA. For a full list of providers and schedules visit www.beINSPORTSXTRA.com

WHEN:      

beIN SPORTS XTRA

DATE

EVENT

AIR TIME (EST)

Friday, July 8

Karate Combat

11:00 PM

 

HOW TO WATCH:      

AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE IN THE UNITED STATES VIA TRADITIONAL AND OTT SERVICES

CHANNEL

TRADITIONAL CABLE AND SATELLITE

STREAMING SERVICES

OVER-THE-AIR BROADCAST STATIONS

beIN SPORTS

  

YouTube TV

  

beIN SPORTS

Charter, Dish, Verizon Fios, Cox, Liberty, Mediacom, RCN, Atlantic Broadband, and Claro TV, among others

SlingTV, FuboTV, and Fanatiz

 

beIN SPORTS en Español

 

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

 

beIN SPORTS XTRA

 

The Roku Channel, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus (1163), XUMO TV (746), Plex, Pluto TV, Fanatiz, fuboTV, KlowdTV, Redbox, IMDb, TiVo, Vizio, Canela TV, and SportsTV.

Over-the-air stations including Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas - Fort Worth, Houston, San Jose - San Francisco - Oakland, Atlanta, Miami - Fort Lauderdale, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Hartford, Columbus, Las Vegas, and Austin, among others

beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español

 

fuboTV, PlutoTV, The Roku Channel, Vizio, XUMO TV, Fanatiz, ViX, KlowdTV, SportsTV and Canela TV.

Over-the-air stations including Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas – Fort Worth, Houston, and Atlanta, among others.

 

AVAILABLE IN CANADA

CHANNEL

TRADITIONAL CABLE AND SATELLITE

STREAMING SERVICES

beIN SPORTS

Bell, Bell Aliant, Bell Fibe, Bell MTS, Cogeco, Eastlink, Rogers, Ignite TV, SaskTel, Shaw, Shaw BlueSky TV, Shaw Direct, Source Cable Limited, Telus, Helix, illico, V Media, and Zazeen TV.

fuboTV, Fanatiz

beIN SPORTS en Español

Bell Fibe, Rogers, SaskTel, Telus, Helix, and illico.

fuboTV

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

https://getbein.com/ca/

 

beIN SPORTS XTRA

 

The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus (1163), XUMO TV (746), and Plex

beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español

 

fuboTV

 

For more information, visit www.beINSPORTS.com. Follow us on Instagram @beINSPORTSUSA, Twitter at @beINSPORTSUSA and/or @ESbeINSPORTS and like us on Facebook beIN SPORTS USA for breaking news and real-time updates. 

