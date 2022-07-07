How To Watch: Karate Combat returns to beIN SPORTS XTRA

beIN SPORTS will air the fourth season of Karate Combat, the world’s first professional, full-contact karate league, on its free English-language streaming and over-the-air channel, beIN SPORTS XTRA, beginning Friday, July 8 at 11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT with an encore presentation 2:00 a.m. ET / 11:00 p.m. PT.

This season, watch elite black belt karateka competing in full-contact professional fights including Karate Combat World Lightweight Champion Edgars ‘The Bearslayer’ Skrivers, American middleweight contender Ross ‘Turbo’ Levine, and Olympic silver medalist Rafael Aghayev, an all-time great competitor, led by Karate Combat Senseis and martial arts icons Georges St-Pierre and Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson.

Join Karate Combat lead analyst Bas Rutten on commentary for a night of Karate Combat on beIN SPORTS XTRA.

Fans can watch Karate Combat on beIN SPORTS’ free English-language streaming and over-the-air channel, beIN SPORTS XTRA. For a full list of providers and schedules visit www.beINSPORTSXTRA.com

WHEN:

beIN SPORTS XTRA DATE EVENT AIR TIME (EST) Friday, July 8 Karate Combat 11:00 PM

HOW TO WATCH:

