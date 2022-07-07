How To Watch: Karate Combat returns to beIN SPORTS XTRA

beIN SPORTS will air the fourth season of Karate Combat, the world’s first professional, full-contact karate league, on its free English-language streaming and over-the-air channel, beIN SPORTS XTRA, beginning Friday, July 8 at 11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT with an encore presentation 2:00 a.m. ET / 11:00 p.m. PT.
This season, watch elite black belt karateka competing in full-contact professional fights including Karate Combat World Lightweight Champion Edgars ‘The Bearslayer’ Skrivers, American middleweight contender Ross ‘Turbo’ Levine, and Olympic silver medalist Rafael Aghayev, an all-time great competitor, led by Karate Combat Senseis and martial arts icons Georges St-Pierre and Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson.
Join Karate Combat lead analyst Bas Rutten on commentary for a night of Karate Combat on beIN SPORTS XTRA.
Fans can watch Karate Combat on beIN SPORTS’ free English-language streaming and over-the-air channel, beIN SPORTS XTRA. For a full list of providers and schedules visit www.beINSPORTSXTRA.com
WHEN:
|
beIN SPORTS XTRA
|
DATE
|
EVENT
|
AIR TIME (EST)
|
Friday, July 8
|
Karate Combat
|
11:00 PM
HOW TO WATCH:
|
AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE IN THE UNITED STATES VIA TRADITIONAL AND OTT SERVICES
|
CHANNEL
|
TRADITIONAL CABLE AND SATELLITE
|
STREAMING SERVICES
|
OVER-THE-AIR BROADCAST STATIONS
|
YouTube TV
|
Charter, Dish, Verizon Fios, Cox, Liberty, Mediacom, RCN, Atlantic Broadband, and Claro TV, among others
|
SlingTV, FuboTV, and Fanatiz
|
|
|
|
|
The Roku Channel, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus (1163), XUMO TV (746), Plex, Pluto TV, Fanatiz, fuboTV, KlowdTV, Redbox, IMDb, TiVo, Vizio, Canela TV, and SportsTV.
|
Over-the-air stations including Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas - Fort Worth, Houston, San Jose - San Francisco - Oakland, Atlanta, Miami - Fort Lauderdale, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Hartford, Columbus, Las Vegas, and Austin, among others
|
|
fuboTV, PlutoTV, The Roku Channel, Vizio, XUMO TV, Fanatiz, ViX, KlowdTV, SportsTV and Canela TV.
|
Over-the-air stations including Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas – Fort Worth, Houston, and Atlanta, among others.
|
AVAILABLE IN CANADA
|
CHANNEL
|
TRADITIONAL CABLE AND SATELLITE
|
STREAMING SERVICES
|
Bell, Bell Aliant, Bell Fibe, Bell MTS, Cogeco, Eastlink, Rogers, Ignite TV, SaskTel, Shaw, Shaw BlueSky TV, Shaw Direct, Source Cable Limited, Telus, Helix, illico, V Media, and Zazeen TV.
|
fuboTV, Fanatiz
|
Bell Fibe, Rogers, SaskTel, Telus, Helix, and illico.
|
fuboTV
|
|
|
The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus (1163), XUMO TV (746), and Plex
|
|
fuboTV
