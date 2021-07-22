LaVine Cleared To Return To USA Basketball For Olympics

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine has cleared health and safety protocols and will join Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

LaVine had entered health and safety protocols earlier in the week, following Bradley Beal and Jerami Grant, with the team flying out for Japan on Monday.

Beal was withdrawn from the Olympics' roster, but Grant and LaVine have both since been cleared.

First shots up at the Saitama Super Arena!



🇺🇸 #USABMNT tips off #Tokyo2020 vs 🇫🇷 France in just three days time (July 25, 8 AM ET, Peacock) pic.twitter.com/9O2KYOFacg — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 22, 2021

USA Basketball tweeted: "U.S. Olympic Team member Zach LaVine has cleared USA Basketball's health & safety protocols. LaVine will join the USA team in Tokyo Thursday afternoon."

LaVine averaged 27.4 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists in the 2020-21 NBA season for the Bulls.

In further good news for the men's basketball gold medal favourites, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Devin Booker will depart on a private plane for Tokyo on Friday.

The trio had all participated in the NBA Finals which concluded on Tuesday with the Milwaukee Bucks winning the title.

Team USA's opening men's basketball game is on Sunday against France.