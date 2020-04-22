WWE joked about Rob Gronkowski's NFL return, telling the 24/7 Championship holder he still had to defend his title "anytime, anywhere".

Gronkowski, 30, claimed the title at WrestleMania 36 earlier this month, having initially retired from the NFL in March last year.

However, his NFL return was confirmed on Tuesday as he was traded by the New England Patriots to reunite with Tom Brady at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But WWE jokingly said Gronkowski needed to defend his title – even if it meant it was while he was celebrating with Brady.

Congratulations to @RobGronkowski, the current WWE 24/7 Champion, on his return to football.



Per the rules of the 24/7 Title, Gronk must defend his championship at all times in any location. He could be celebrating a touchdown pass from @TomBrady... anytime, anywhere. — WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2020

