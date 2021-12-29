Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones led the tributes to legendary NFL coach and broadcaster John Madden, who died at the age of 85 on Tuesday.

"I am not aware of anyone who has made a more meaningful impact on the National Football League than John Madden," Jones said. "And I know of no one who loved the game more.

"This is a loss that is as big as the legacy that John Madden created. A legacy of love. Love for family, for football and for life.

"When I think of a person of sports who is worthy of the term, 'larger than life', I have always thought of John. And I always will.

"A life in football is a gift and a blessing. John lived all of his days with dignity, kindness and a sense of personal caring for everything and everyone.

"There is no one who lived a more beautiful football life than John Madden."

In 10 seasons as coach of the Oakland Raiders, Madden compiled a 76.3 winning percentage in the regular season.

He led the Raiders to the playoffs in all but two seasons. Under his tutelage, the Raiders won their first Super Bowl title as they prevailed against the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI at the end of the 1976 campaign. They reached the AFC Championship Game on five other occasions.

However, it was as a broadcaster, with his colourful, exuberant and insightful analysis enhancing the sport for millions, that Madden made an indelible impact.

His popularity in the broadcast booth saw him become the face of EA Sports' NFL Madden video game franchise, which he first lent his name, voice and personality to in 1988.

Madden was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

A statement from the now Las Vegas Raiders, who displayed a tribute to Madden on the side of their stadium, read in part: "The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary John Madden.

"Few individuals meant as much to the growth and popularity of professional football as coach Madden, whose impact on the game both on and off the field was immeasurable."

A post on EA Sports' Twitter account read: "Today we lost a hero. John Madden was synonymous with the sport of football for more than 50 years. His knowledge of the game was second only to his love for it, and his appreciation for everyone that ever stepped on the gridiron.

"A humble champion, a willing teacher, and forever a coach. Our hearts and sympathies go out to John's family, friends and millions of fans. He will be greatly missed, always remembered and never forgotten."