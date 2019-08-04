The New England Patriots are reportedly close to agreeing a contract extension with Tom Brady.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported it will be a two-year extension that will pay 42-year-old quarterback Brady $23million this year and keep him tied to the Patriots through the 2021 season.

Patriots’ QB Tom Brady is signing a two-year extension that will pay him $23 million this year, per source. It makes him the 6th highest-paid QB in the league. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2019

Brady had been in the final year of the $41m extension he signed with the Patriots in 2018.

The news comes one day after Brady celebrated his birthday and indicates he still intends to play into his mid-40s as he has previously stated.

Tom Brady’s two-year extension takes him through the 2021 season, but the deal will be adjusted each year he continues playing, per source. It will pay him $23 million this season - an $8 million boost over what he was scheduled to make. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2019

Brady won a record sixth Super Bowl when the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII in February.

He is entering his 20th season in the league, all of which have been spent with the Patriots.