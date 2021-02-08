Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady dismissed any talk of retirement, saying he was "coming back" after winning Super Bowl LV.

Brady led the Buccaneers past the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 on Sunday to win a record-extending seventh Super Bowl crown.

There was speculation the 43-year-old quarterback could retire if the Buccaneers won the showpiece game, but Brady will return for a 22nd NFL season.

"We're coming back. You already know that," he said after being named Super Bowl MVP.

Brady completed 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns as the Buccaneers dominated, winning their first Super Bowl since the 2002 season.

After beating Drew Brees' New Orleans Saints, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers and Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs, the Buccaneers became the first team to win three games against former Super Bowl MVPs in the same postseason.

Brady also followed in the footsteps of Hall of Famer Peyton Manning as the only players in NFL history to win Super Bowls with two different teams, while he became the first player to win Super Bowls in three different decades.