Drew Brees is set to miss a game through injury for just the second time in his New Orleans career after hurting his thumb against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Saints quarterback was forced to leave the field in the first quarter of the Week 2 game after making contact with Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Brees had his hand taped as a precaution as he watched on from the sideline as back-up Teddy Bridgewater took over for the remainder of a 27-9 loss.

According to reports by NFL Media and ESPN, which cited unidentified sources, the 40-year-old has a torn ligament in his throwing thumb and will require surgery, potentially ruling him out for up to six weeks.