Antonio Brown has been released from his contract by the New England Patriots.
A statement from a Patriots spokesperson read: "The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time."
In a post on Twitter, Brown wrote: "Thanks for the opportunity appreciate @Patriots."