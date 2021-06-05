Aaron Rodgers has divided the Green Bay Packers fan base by attempting to force a move away from his only team.

That was the admission Packers president Mark Murphy made on Saturday as Green Bay continue to attempt to forge a route forward with their veteran quarterback.

Widespread reports of Rodgers' dissatisfaction emerged on draft night, overshadowing much of the event.

Rodgers, selected by the Packers in 2005, was the NFL MVP for the third time in 2020 following a career-high 48 touchdowns.

The 37-year-old also had his highest completion percentage since becoming a starter (70.7) and a passer rating of 121.5 that he only previously surpassed in 2011 (122.5).

Green Bay are understandably keen not to lose the QB, but Rodgers did not attend voluntary organised team activities last month and discussed his unhappiness, although he clarified 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love – his backup – was not the cause of the friction.

"It's about character, it's about culture, it's about doing things the right way," Rodgers told ESPN's SportsCenter.

It has therefore been easy for fans to criticise the team for their part in the fiasco, even if some supporters are unhappy with Rodgers.

"The situation we face with Aaron Rodgers has divided our fan base," Murphy wrote on the team's website. "The emails and letters that I've received reflect this fact.

"We remain committed to resolving things with Aaron and want him to be our quarterback in 2021 and beyond.

"We are working to resolve the situation and realise that the less both sides say publicly the better."

Rodgers, who has three years left on his contract and will count for $37.2million against the cap in 2021, ranks 11th all-time for passing yards, although he is only 230 shy of catching John Elway and breaking into the top 10.

Meanwhile, his 412 TDs rank seventh, with Rodgers having thrown more than 1,500 passes fewer than every other QB with over 400 scores.

A touchdown percentage of 6.3 ranks fifth among players with 50 or more games, with Rodgers' next regular season appearance set to be his 198th.