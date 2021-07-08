Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has set his sights on Super Bowl glory after declaring his toe is feeling "great".

Mahomes underwent surgery following a Super Bowl LV loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in February.

The Chiefs will open their 2021 NFL campaign against the Cleveland Browns on September 12 and the 2018 MVP is raring to go.

Didn’t say i was good at golf but i can hit it far 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/KVA4AUdO2M — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 8, 2021

"The toe's feeling great," he told NFL Total Access. "I'm out here playing golf, being able to walk around the course. I've been running, cutting, jumping, throwing, doing it all.

"So, I'm just excited to get back to training camp and have another chance to make a run at it and win the Super Bowl this year."

Mahomes led the NFL in passing yards per game with 316.0 in 2020, well clear of Deshaun Watson (301.4) in second.

The 25-year-old participated in the Chiefs' offseason program and is eagerly awaiting the training camp later this month.

"It's different in the sense that you don't have the parades and all that different type of stuff," he added.

"But I think the beautiful thing about the NFL is every single year, you start from scratch. You have to come in, you have to put in the work to try to get to the big game and try to win it.

"And so for us, win or lose that Super Bowl the last two years, we still have that same mentality of we're going to start from scratch and build and try to find a way to get back to that game."