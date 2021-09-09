Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback:

(On the new season)

"I'm extremely excited. I tweeted out watching college football and seeing those environments has kind of got me ready to go for this week. I told some of the guys you're going to have to keep me calm. Running out of that tunnel at Arrowhead and seeing those fans and them going crazy and just enjoying that moment wild be special and will help us on the football field as well."

"Coach Reid does that year in and year out. No matter how we do the year before he really tries to maximize and utilize our strengths. Obviously, teams change every single year, so the playbook changes every single year. That's what's kept us having success every single year we're coming up with new plays and we're not staying stagnant on where we are at."