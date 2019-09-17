The Eli Manning era in New York appears to be over after the Giants announced they will start Daniel Jones in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Following a hint from head coach Pat Shurmur on Monday, the move was confirmed in a team statement after two inconsistent starts by Manning that have left the Giants in an 0-2 hole.

Daniel Jones has been named Giants starting QB — New York Giants (@Giants) September 17, 2019

Jones, selected sixth overall in April, gave the Giants reason to believe in their backup with his strong performances during the preseason as he completed 29 of his 34 passes for 416 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Meanwhile, Manning has thrown for 556 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the first two games.