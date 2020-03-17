The Carolina Panthers have given Cam Newton permission to seek a trade.

Carolina announced they would allow the 2011 first overall pick to explore opportunities to join a new team on Tuesday following a meeting between the 2015 NFL MVP and general manager Marty Hurney.

#Panthers give Cam Newton permission to seek a tradehttps://t.co/Vf3GSBVA1j — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) March 17, 2020

"One of the distinct pleasures of my career was selecting Cam with the first pick in the 2011 draft," Hurney told the team's official website.

"Every year difficult decisions are made and they are never easy. We have been working with Cam and his agent to find the best fit for him moving forward and he will always be a Carolina Panther in our hearts."

GM Marty Hurney on the Cam update pic.twitter.com/OgjqyQiDZX — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) March 17, 2020

Newton led the Panthers to Super Bowl 50 but was unable to cap his MVP season with the franchise's first Lombardi Trophy as Carolina suffered a 24-10 defeat to the Denver Broncos.

More recently, Newton's career has been blighted by injury. He played through a shoulder issue in 2018 as a once-promising Panthers season saw them miss the playoffs.

Last year, Newton featured in only two games before a Lisfranc fracture in his foot forced him to watch the rest of a 5-11 season from the sidelines.

Newton's prospective exit is the most significant step in the Panthers' rebuild under new head coach Matt Rhule, who replaced Ron Rivera in January.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Newton is set to leave the Panthers having thrown for 29,041 yards, 182 touchdowns and 108 interceptions in his career in Carolina.

The Panthers are rumoured to have strong interest in former Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater as a potential replacement for Newton.

Carolina also hold the number seven overall pick in the 2020 draft.