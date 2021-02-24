Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht revealed they may explore signing Tom Brady to a contract extension.

Brady signed a two-year deal with the Buccaneers last offseason following his departure from the New England Patriots after two-storied decades in Foxborough.

The quarterback added to the greatest CV in NFL history by proving he can win away from New England and Bill Belichick, claiming his seventh Super Bowl title by leading the Bucs to their second.

Brady will be 44 by the time the 2021 season starts but has previously said he would be open to playing beyond 45.

And Licht appears open to helping Brady fulfill that potential ambition in Tampa.

"That's a possibility," Licht said about extending Brady in an interview on The Rich Eisen Show.

"He certainly didn't look like he slowed down any this year. So, that's a possibility. We'll have to see how that goes.

"I talk to Tom often. Probably keep that under wraps, right now.

"It appears that he really had a good time this year, winning the Super Bowl. Likes our organization, likes our coaches, likes our head coach and ownership.

"And we certainly love him. Usually when you have those things going for each ... it's a match made in happen, so we'd like to keep this going."