Drew Brees has apologised, asked for forgiveness and accepted he "completely missed the mark" for saying he disagreed with protests in which sports stars have knelt during the national anthem.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback says he "should do less talking and more listening" following his comments in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd and the protests that followed.

Floyd, a black American, died in police custody in Minneapolis last week, prompting demonstrations across the United States and beyond.

One protest adopted by sports stars across the globe was to kneel, echoing Colin Kaepernick's demonstration during his time in the NFL.

Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem in protest against perceived racial injustice and police brutality, the same subjects that have been brought to the fore once more by Floyd's death.

However, Brees said this week he would "never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country" in this manner.

The veteran's comments sparked responses of outrage - including from team-mates Michael Thomas and Malcolm Jenkins.

I recorded a few videos when thinking of how to respond to Drew Brees, I don’t take any of it back-I meant what I said-I removed the 1st video because I knew it be more about the headlines. I want people to understand how those of us struggling with what’s going on feel pic.twitter.com/T054qt0YEz — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) June 3, 2020

Brees posted a lengthy apology on his Instagram page on Thursday.

"I would like to apologise to my friends, team-mates, the city of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday," he wrote.

"In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused.

"In an attempt to talk about respect, unity and solidarity centred around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country.

"They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy.

"Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that somehow I am an enemy. This could not be further from the truth, and is not an accurate reflection of my heart or my character.

"This is where I stand: I stand with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and support the creation of real policy change that will make a difference.

"I condemn the years of oppression that have taken place throughout our black communities and still exists today.

"I acknowledge that we as Americans, including myself, have not done enough to fight for that equality or to truly understand the struggles and plight of the black community.

"I recognise that I am part of the solution and can be a leader for the black community in this movement.

"I will never know what it's like to be a black man or raise black children in America, but I will work every day to put myself in those shoes and fight for what is right.

"I have ALWAYS been an ally, never an enemy.

"I am sick about the way my comments were perceived yesterday, but I take full responsibility and accountability. I recognise that I should do less talking and more listening...

"And when the black community is talking about their pain, we all need to listen. For that, I am very sorry and I ask your forgiveness."