In messages posted to his personal social media accounts, six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady announced that he is leaving the New England Patriots after 20 seasons with the team.





FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

More to follow...