Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers team-mates Davante Adams and David Bakhtiari threw their support behind the wantaway quarterback but denied any divide as his standoff with the franchise rolls on.

Rodgers has been absent from the Packers' mandatory minicamp, having already skipped organised team activities (OTA) practices last month, as the reigning NVP MVP seeks an exit.

The 37-year-old cast a shadow over the first round of the NFL Draft in April when it was reported he did not wish to return to the Packers.

The saga has drawn out since then, although Rodgers clarified his stance did not relate to the Packers trading up to select his heir apparent, Jordan Love, in last year's draft.

Packers All-Pros Adams and Bakhtiari offered their support for Super Bowl-winning QB Rodgers at the minicamp.

"I've got his back through everything so he knows that, at the end of the day, if there's ever a wonder if he's lost a teammate or something because of all that's come out, he knows where I stand," Adams said.

"I'll stand on the f****** mountain and scream on the mountaintop that I've got his back."

Wide receiver Adams was careful not to criticise the organisation, amid speculation the situation is dividing the franchise.

"I think that any GM [general manager], any president, any owner, they should want the type of guys that are backing their players, especially a player like that," Adams said.

"That's just a good trait to have. It's not like I'm saying, 'Forget the front office,' like I don't respect what they have going on."

Long-time Packers offensive tackle Bakhtiari added: "For me, I care about Aaron Rodgers from a friend perspective. Whatever he wants to do, whatever the situation that comes out, I will never hold any grudge against him. That is my friend. That is someone that I have appreciated, and he has done a lot for this organisation and a lot for me as an individual.

"Now, as a team-mate I would be idiotic to say that I don't want the MVP back. He's the MVP of the league last year. He's done amazing things as from the quarterback perspective, our quarterback position, but not only for the franchise. So absolutely."

In Rodgers' 2020 MVP season, he amassed 48 touchdowns, five interceptions and a completion rate of 70.7 per cent for the Packers – who lost to eventual Super Bowl champions the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rodgers' quarterback rating of 121.5 puts him second on the all-time list among qualifiers, behind only his 2011 campaign (122.5).

The Packers will commence their 2021 season against the New Orleans Saints on September 12.