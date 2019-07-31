Español
Keep beIN
NFL

Thomas Signs $100m Extension With Saints

Michael Thomas has reportedly signed a record five-year, $100m contract extension with the New Orleans Saints

Reuters

 

Michael Thomas has agreed to a record contract extension with the New Orleans Saints, according to reports by NFL media.

The wide receiver had been seeking a deal worth around $22million per season, and opted out of training camp until discussions were settled on his terms.

 

It now appears Thomas has got his wish, with the Saints reportedly agreeing to pay the 26-year-old $100m over a five-year extension, which includes $61m in guarantees.

Thomas was still under contract for the upcoming season - the final year of a rookie deal.

 

Initially selected out of Ohio State by New Orleans with the 47th overall pick of the 2016 draft, Thomas had an NFL-best 125 catches for 1,405 receiving yards and nine touchdowns last season.

The All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl selection has totalled 321 catches for 3,787 yards and 23 touchdowns over his first three seasons in the league.

NFL New Orleans Saints Michael Thomas
Previous Jones: Cowboys Can Win Super Bowl Without Elliott
Read
Jones: Cowboys Can Win Super Bowl Without Elliott
Next

Latest Stories