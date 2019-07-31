Thomas Signs $100m Extension With Saints

Michael Thomas has agreed to a record contract extension with the New Orleans Saints, according to reports by NFL media.

The wide receiver had been seeking a deal worth around $22million per season, and opted out of training camp until discussions were settled on his terms.

.@cantguardmike was truly unguardable in 2018 for the @saints, leading the league in receptions.



He checks in at #13 on #NFLTop100! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/L8Uxl4Abz7 — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) July 31, 2019

It now appears Thomas has got his wish, with the Saints reportedly agreeing to pay the 26-year-old $100m over a five-year extension, which includes $61m in guarantees.

Thomas was still under contract for the upcoming season - the final year of a rookie deal.

Initially selected out of Ohio State by New Orleans with the 47th overall pick of the 2016 draft, Thomas had an NFL-best 125 catches for 1,405 receiving yards and nine touchdowns last season.

The All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl selection has totalled 321 catches for 3,787 yards and 23 touchdowns over his first three seasons in the league.