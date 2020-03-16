Texans Reportedly Trade Hopkins To Cardinals In NFL Stunner

The Houston Texans have reportedly sent DeAndre Hopkins and a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for David Johnson.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Texans will also receive a second-round pick in April's draft and a fourth-round pick for 2021.

LETS GO HOUSTON!!! See you soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/7Fclzwjse0 — David Johnson (@DavidJohnson31) March 16, 2020

Running back Johnson appeared to confirm the move with a post on Twitter.

He wrote: "LET'S GO HOUSTON!!! See you soon."

Wide receiver Hopkins recorded his third successive 1,000-yard season in 2019 but has been sacrificed after tailbacks Carlos Hyde and Lamar Miller entered free agency.

Johnson endured a disappointing season last year, with 370 receiving yards in addition to 345 on the ground. He finished with six total touchdowns.

The Cardinals moved to ensure they are not left short in the running back position by placing the transition tag on Kenyan Drake on Monday, meaning they can match any offer he receives in free agency.