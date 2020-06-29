Richard Sherman: Cam Newton's Patriots Deal Is 'Disgusting'

Richard Sherman has labelled Cam Newton's reported contract with the New England Patriots "disgusting", as the 2015 NFL MVP is set to earn a maximum of only $7.5million.

Reports on Sunday claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Newton had agreed to terms on a one-year, incentive-laden contract with New England, a move the free agent appeared to confirm when he wrote "'#letsgoPats" in a message on his social media channels.

Prior to his MVP campaign in 2015, Newton signed a five-year extension worth $103.8m with $60m in guarantees, but his deal with the Pats is thought to max out at just $7.5m and could end up paying him the veteran minimum of $1.05m.

The 31-year-old has battled injuries in recent seasons but San Francisco 49ers cornerback Sherman is furious that a three-time Pro Bowler with an MVP campaign on his resume is being paid so little.

Quoting a post about Newton's deal with New England, Sherman wrote on Twitter: "How many former League MVPs have had to sign for the min? (Asking for a friend.) Just ridiculous.

"A transcendent talent and less talented QBs are getting 15/16m a year. Disgusting."

Newton only played in half of Carolina's 32 regular-season games over the past two seasons due to shoulder and foot injuries.

Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson will earn $35m in 2020 - the most at the position - while even $7.5m would still only put nine-year veteran Newton in the region of players on their rookie deals, like the New York Jets' Sam Darnold and the Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky.

Taysom Hill will earn $16m in New Orleans, even though Drew Brees is the Saints' starter at quarterback, while Jacoby Brissett, expected to be Philip Rivers' backup with the Indianapolis Colts, is set to bring home $15m.